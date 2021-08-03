Amazon Announces The Release Date for Lord of the Rings The Series

Amazon revealed the official date for the release of the first season of its next series, Lord of the Rings.

The series takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

A cast of old and new characters will have to resist a newly resurgent evil during the Second Age of Middle-earth.

After a long wait and a filming process that lasted for dozens of months, the series organizers had to postpone many filming operations due to the Corona pandemic.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

According to a report published by Variety, the official date for the launch of the first season of the Lord of the Rings series will be on September 2, 2022, with episodes shown weekly on the platform Amazon.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry and Ema Horvath.