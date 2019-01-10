Amber Rose Breaks The Internet in Fully Naked Picture

It’s only a matter of time before the photo is taken down (Source: amberrose / Instagram )

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

It’s only a matter of time before the photo is taken down.

American model Amber Rose, who has 'broken the Internet' with her latest Instagram post, shared her first risqué shot of the year and she went full nude!

With her trademark bleach blonde buzz cut, sharp red lipstick and her clothing providing nothing much more than a covering for the top of her leg

The post received over 660,000 likes within the first hour of being posted, it would seem that this is what the 'fire' emoji was waiting for.

The 35 year-old star posted the pulsating shot on Instagram Tuesday night. “Peach Fuzz ,” she wrote sharing a clear view of her voluptuous backside,but she didn’t turn too counter-clockwise, as she even flashed side boob and a nip.