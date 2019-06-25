Amel Bouchoucha Exclusively on Netflix in July

Algerian artist Amel Bouchoucha will appear in a Netflix series on the first of July.





Bouchoucha's new series is titled "Dollar" and she will be starring in it alongside Lebanese actor Adel Karam. It will screen exclusively on the electronic platform, and its events take place in Beirut.

"Dollar" is directed by Samer Barqawi, produced by the "Sabbah Brothers" company. It is based on an idea by ​​Mahmoud Idris and was written by Hisham Hilal and Haydar Al-Saffar.