American-Egyptian Comedian Ramy Youssef Makes Headlines for a Huge Debut

An American-Egyptian comedian is making headlines today for making a huge debut.

Ramy Youssef just got his own show on Hulu. The 25-year-old comedian is known for his stand-up comedy on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as well as appearances in Mr. Robot and See Dad Run.

His stand-up segment “Ramy Youssef Is Expecting a Hogwarts Letter From ISIS” garnered over 800k views on YouTube and it truly captures the life of a Muslim in a politically upside down world. But now, Youssef took his sense of humor to television and his new show is expected to be a major hit.

The show is an upcoming American comedy web television series set to premiere on April 19, 2019, on Hulu. It follows the spiritual journey of a first-generation American Muslim, who finds himself trapped between the morals of the Egyptian community and life in a politically divided neighborhood in New Jersey. The show tackles most struggles faced by Muslims in non-Muslim countries in a humorous way. Youssef co-created and co-wrote the ten-episode series with Ryan Welch and Ari Katcher, who was a co-creator of “The Carmichael Show,” which ran for three seasons on NBC.

The series stars Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli, and Steve Way and supposedly our very own Amr Waked and Shady Alfonse. The show recently had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in its Episodic Premieres section.