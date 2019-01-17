American rock band ''Red Hot Chili Peppers'' to Make their Debut Performance at the Great Pyramids of Giza

Sales start on Friday the 18th of this month (Source: chilipeppers / Instagram)

Is the city I live in the city of angels? Hell, no! It’s Cairo!

But this ain’t bad news at all, because C-town’s getting hotter than it has ever been! No long introductions here, just try to breathe, millennials, Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming for their debut performance at the Great Pyramids of Giza this March! *screams*

Mark your calendars because the American rock band is bringing its vibrant energy all the way to Egypt, thanks to Nacelle and Travco Group, on the 15th of March, 2019!

After their sold-out Australian tour, the Peppers are adding this event to a long list of magnificent performances in the history of rock! We can assure you this will be an unforgettable day; the event organizers are building a special stage to host the energetic show on. This is definitely going to be one for the books!

Fast-forward to the important details, TICKETS! Sales start on Friday the 18th of this month, January, on Ticketsmarché.

Meanwhile, let’s just warm up for a day many of us have been dreaming of and create the playlist that’ll be stuck on replay for the next couple of months. Here are the grammy-award-winning band’s greatest hits!