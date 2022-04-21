Amid Their Separation, Dina Al Sherbiny Admit She Still Loves Amro Diab

Dina El-Sherbiny denied rumors that claimed Amro Diab's song (Burj Al Hoot) was about her.

Dina said during her interview on the “Ink Secret” program, with Asma Ibrahim: 'I have not heard this story before, and it might be true but I have no idea.'

She added: 'I am Dina, I can speak for myself but I can't speak for anyone else, Amro is a very great man, I love him and respect him too much.'

The actress admitted that won't get upset if she was linked to someone who played the song, as I am now focused on my work and love has no plan.'

Dina then opened up about her dream man, as she claimed that she wants someone who believes and respects god, and caring, she added that she wants someone whose fun and loves his family'