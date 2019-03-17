Amina Khalil Takes Over Luxor Festival With Her Fascinating Look

Amina Khalil chose a simple one-piece dress of burgundy color and with One Shoulder (Source: aminakhalilofficial - Instagram)

Amina Khalil has caught the attention for her simple beauty while attending the Luxor African Cinema Festival, where she was a jury member.

Amina Khalil chose a simple one-piece dress of burgundy color and with One Shoulder, and matched it with dark red jewelry and simple makeup, leaving her hair loose on her shoulders.

The audience interacted with Amina Khalil's pictures at the festival complimenting her beauty.

From her side, the actress expressed her pleasure in participating as a judge at the Luxor Festival, by posting a picture from the opening and captioning it: "Thank you Luxor African Cinema Festival... I am so excited about the week and the films ... and thank you from my heart for the opportunity, I am a member of the jury for the first time and is really happy"

Amina Khalil also thanked jewelry designer Nadine and photographer Ahmed Zakaria for the shots he took from the opening ceremony.