Amir Karara Isolates Himself Away From Family.. Is He Infected With Coronavirus?

Several news websites and social media pages reported that Egyptian artist Amir Karara is infected with Coronavirus, which raised a state of concern about his health condition among his fans and fellow actors.

Sources close to Karara confirmed that he is suspecting to have caught the infection, so he preferred to isolate himself away from his family during the incubation period of 14 days to protect them in case he has it, until he makes sure of his health condition.

The source pointed out that concerns of infection came after Amir had contacted an infected person, explaining that he decided to stay away from media.

Foochia.com contacted his brother, artist Ahmed Karara, who only responded with one word: "rumors."