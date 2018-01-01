New Year's 2018 in Amman Was Way More Fun Than You Might Imagine

The young smiley energetic drummer Maher Dababneh joined the night with the beat of his drum amidst the celebrating clapping young crowd. (Source: Al Bawaba Entertainment)

Written by Zaid Bawab

As 2017 came to an end, Amman offered LOADS of options to celebrate the end of 2017.



But there was probably only one that really mattered. DJ Diaz, DJ Ramez and Drumemr Maher Dababneh turned the New Year's night into a magical one with outstanding live performances on Sunday 31st of December at Sheraton Hotel in 'The Boom New Year's Eve 2018' event.

The night started with DJ Diaz, bringing fresh Hip-hop and commercial tunes all the way from Lebanon.





DJ Diaz (Source: Al Bawaba Entertainment)

The young smiley energetic drummer Maher Dababneh joined the night with his signature drum skills. The crowd loved it.

After the countdown DJ Ramez Diwaneh played some Arabic and English beats , for what was a memorable New Year's organised by Beats Events Production.





DJ Ramez (Source: Al Bawaba Entertainment)