Amr Diab’s son releases 1st single

Egyptian artist Amr Diab celebrated the release of his son's first single with his band, Koteri, the song is titled: "Something I Need."

Diab took to his Instagram to share the cover art of Koteri's album, the singer captioned the post: "Congratulations to my son @abdallahdiab for his first song with his band @koterikoteri."

Abdallah Diab also took to his Instagram to share a snippet of the video clip alongside the cover art, he wrote: "First song out now!! @koterikoteri Featured in the new visual for @beatsbydre x @verdy by @dexternavy."

Diab revealed that he and his two sisters are settling in The United Kingdom, where he said in a press statement: "We faced greater pressure because of my father's success during our stay in Egypt. People deal with us in a different way because of his fame. It's not important here."

He added, "Moving to live in London made me appreciate my father's songs more, and I still hope to make my parents proud of me and show them my abilities. I love music, but at first, I like to have my own record company."