Amr Diab angry with ex El Sherbiny's new romance

ALBAWABA - Dina El Sherbiny has a new man in her life, and allegedly, her ex-boyfriend, singer Amr Diab is not happy about it.

Dina El Sherbiny is living a new love story, but the artist did not reveal the identity of the lucky guy, she only said that she is very happy and that she wants this relationship to have a happy ending.

El Sherbiny, later on, talked about how she deals with criticism and rumors surrounding her love life, she shared: "I usually ignore rumors spread around me, as when someone looks back, they will stumble, and everything that is true will finally be revealed to the audience with time, so time is the best response to rumors."

عادةً المرافقين والسكيورتي هما اللي بيدفشوا الفانز عن الفنان! بس الهضبة #عمرو_دياب طور مستوى الأداء وهو اتولى العملية بنفسه! 👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ungv7QcxjI — Abood Shuobak 🐍 (@abed_shoubaki) May 20, 2023

What shocked fans around the world was a viral video of El Sherbiny's ex, Amr Diab, where he was seen extremely angry and shoved a fan away as he entered a building.

The video comes after Dina shared she has a new man in her life, and fans can't help but think Diab's anger in the video is due to the new love story, and that he isn't happy about it.