Amr Diab to Perform in Saudi Arabia Alongside Justin Bieber

Amr Diab will perform a big concert next Sunday, December 5, in the Corniche of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

And international singer Justin Bieber and international DJ David Guetta will participate in the concert.

The ceremony will open at ten o’clock in the Kingdom.

On the other hand, the artist Amr Diab announced the release of his new song "If You Love", which is written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar, composed by Mohamed Yahya, and distributed by Adel Haqqi.

Amr Diab's song "You Are Luck" ranked first in the list of the 100 most listened to songs on YouTube, according to YouTube charts.

It is noteworthy that the song "Enta Al-Had" is written by Tamer Hussein, composed by Aziz El-Shafei and distributed by Wissam Abdel Moneim, and Diab continues to prepare for his new album, which is expected to be released during the coming period.