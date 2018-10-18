Amr Waked to Act in Spanish

Amr Waked co-starred in 'Lucy' alongside Scarlett Johansson (Source: amrwaked - Instagram)

Remember when almost all of the Egyptian guys envied Amr Waked for co-starring in “Lucy” alongside Scarlett Johansson?

Well, Waked’s all in for the international debuts, as earlier this week, the actor revealed that he’s been working on a Spanish film.

قدمت أعمال باللغة العربية والإنجليزية والفرنسية والإيطالية والرومانية وحاليا أسعى أن أقدم أعمال باللغة الأسبانية. إدعولي الله يكرمكم. — Amr Waked (@amrwaked) ١٣ أكتوبر ٢٠١٨

It looks like the 45-year-old Egyptian actor is on a tight schedule as he announced later that he’ll be heading to the US to start working on a comedy series.

He also mentioned that he might be falling in love with comedy roles. It’ll be an interesting change after being used to seeing Waked in movies with Morgan Freeman, George Clooney, and Ewan McGregor.