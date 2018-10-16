Amy Schumer Believes Being a Woman is Very Difficult

Amy Schumer thinks being a woman sucks (Source: amyschumer/ Instagram )

Amy Schumer thinks being a woman "sucks".



The 37-year-old actress has said she often feels as though being a woman is "difficult" because of how "sexualized" her gender is both in her career as an actress and in everyday life.



She said: "Being a woman sucks. It's very difficult ... We're sexualized all the time, even when it seems crazy. I feel really bad for these girls who are so hot because guys can't handle it. You can't have a conversation, everything skews sexual and you're gonna be treated differently."





The 'I Feel Pretty' star - who is married to Chris Fischer - went on to state women are left in "constant fear of violence" because of the staggering sexual assault figures, and says men "don't really understand" what women have to go through on a daily basis.



Speaking during an appearance on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Amy said: "1 in 6 women reports being sexually assaulted, but really it's 1 in 3 women. So we're not even like, is this gonna happen? We're like, when? Like if I'm in New York and I take the subway - women, we run home at night. We're afraid. We put the key between our two fingers like we're gonna be able to do something with that.



"We live in constant fear of violence. Just the feeling that we have all day, walking past a guy sitting alone on a bench. We just brace ourselves. And I think that's something men don't really understand."



The 'Trainwreck' actress added that she now calls men out on their inappropriate behavior even though it makes her feel uncomfortable because she knows her actions could possibly prevent the man from harassing the next woman he meets.