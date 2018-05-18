Amy Schumer Says Royal Wedding May not be so Royal

(Tim Rooke / REX / Shutterstock)

It seems that Amy Schumer will not be one of the millions of Americans waking up in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday to watch the Royal Wedding.

The actress and comedienne, who is fresh off her starring role in the surprise box office hit I Feel Pretty, spoke with morning show hosts Fitzy and Wippa on their radio program Thursday, and did not hold back when it came time to discuss the ceremony.

Schumer mostly expressed a great deal of sympathy for bride-to-be Meghan Markle, suggesting that the 'pomp and circumstance' that comes with ceremony like the Royal Weeding eliminates any chance of a person enjoying their special day.

Schumer then went a bit further and mocked some aspects of the nuptials.

'This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day. It’s YOUR day. She’s like, no it’s not,' said Schumer.

'She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure.'

Schumer later stated: 'Can you imagine having a worse wedding?'

This commentary came just a few months after Schumer's surprise wedding in Malibu.

Schumer said she invited all her friends to the beachside ceremony, and that they were all 'high and drunk.'

She then lamented the fact that Meghan would not have that on her big day.

'That would suck. Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show,' said the actress.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in England on Saturday.

Prince William will be his brother's best man, while his children Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, are believed to be participating in the wedding party.

Harry and Meghan's love story began in July 2016 when the pair instantly hit it off over drinks.

By May 2017, they made their first public appearance as a couple at a polo match.

In early November 2017, Harry proposed on a quiet night at Nottingham Cottage.

Meghan described the proposal as 'very romantic' in an interview with BBC later that month.

She said: 'It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic.'

Harry added: 'The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.