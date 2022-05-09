  1. Home
  Amy Schumer Shares The Joke That The Oscars Refused

Amy Schumer Shares The Joke That The Oscars Refused

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published May 9th, 2022 - 10:04 GMT
She also added jokes about Joe Rogan

Amy Schumer revealed the joke that the Oscars refused.

The comedian who hosted the 2022 Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall shared the joke that almost made the award ceremony,

The joke included intimate details of her husband performing oral sex on her, but Schumer decided to switch some words into movie names, to make it more 'Oscars appropriate'.

“My husband goes down on me, or as he calls it Squid Game, so he’s in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci, I say C’mon C’mon, he goes tick tick BOOM, he Belfast. I say get off my Dune and that’s how our son was born.” 

‘Can you believe they said no to that?’ she added.

It was previously claimed that Amy was also planning an Alex Baldwin Shooting joke.

Schumer announced the joke while she was in Vegas, 'Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie, more like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,' referencing the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust.

She also added jokes about Joe Rogan and James Franco before adding, 'I wasn't allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [clock] someone,' referencing Will Smith's now-infamous slap of Chris Rock.

 


