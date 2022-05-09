Amy Schumer Shares The Joke That The Oscars Refused

Amy Schumer revealed the joke that the Oscars refused.

The comedian who hosted the 2022 Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall shared the joke that almost made the award ceremony,

The joke included intimate details of her husband performing oral sex on her, but Schumer decided to switch some words into movie names, to make it more 'Oscars appropriate'.

“My husband goes down on me, or as he calls it Squid Game, so he’s in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci, I say C’mon C’mon, he goes tick tick BOOM, he Belfast. I say get off my Dune and that’s how our son was born.”

‘Can you believe they said no to that?’ she added.