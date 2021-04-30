Amy Schumer's Sex Life Turned Upside Down After Giving Birth

Amy Schumer’s sex life has dried up since she gave birth to her son.

The 39-year-old comedian and actress welcomed her son Gene with her husband Chris Fischer in May 2019, and has confessed she no longer has sex with Chris as often as she used to.

Amy and Chris still get intimate “every seven to 10 days”, and although they both want to do it more frequently, they never seem to make time in the day.

Speaking to Kevin Hart on his SiriusXM show ‘Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart’, she said: “We probably have sex every seven to 10 days. We do it and we go, ‘God, that’s so great. Like we need to do that more.’ And then we don’t do it again for another seven to 10 days. Wait, this happened the other day… I go, ‘do you want to have sex?’ And he makes this face. He goes, he kind of pictured it. And like, winced.



“He’s imagining it and he made a face kind of like he ate something bad. like, ‘how about tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘Great. Thank you. I feel really good.' ”

Life as parents recently got more hectic for Amy and Chris after their nanny, whose name is Jane, is no longer looking after Gene because she’s “focusing on her studies” instead.

Alongside a picture of Gene, Amy wrote on Instagram in February: "We have evolved to having no child care. Love to Jane who is focusing on her studies. Any tips for cutting a toddlers nails? We are strugglin! Also thanks to @evamendes for posting a bunch of great accounts to follow for toddlers check out her page for the list! (sic)”

Jane had been quarantining with the ‘Trainwreck’ star amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and in January last year, Amy praised the nanny for “making it possible” for her to continue working whilst knowing Gene is in safe hands.

Posting a picture of herself and Jane in matching face masks, she said at the time: "This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy. I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin.”