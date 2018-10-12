Amy Winehouse will Return to Stage as Hologram 8 Years After Death

Amy Winehouse (Twitter)

Amy Winehouse is to tour the world as a hologram.

The estate of the late 'Back to Black' singer - who passed away aged 27 in 2011 - have teamed up with the BASE Hologram company to create a virtual likeness of the star, which will go out on the road with a live band and backing singers to perform "digitally remastered" versions of her classic hits.

Amy's father, Mitch Winehouse, said: "This is a dream for us. To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words.

"Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way."

Proceeds for the tour, which is expected to begin in autumn 2019, will go towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

BASE CEO of productions, Marty Tudor, is "proud" the tour will help others, as well as offering fans the chance to experience her "amazing" voice again.

Marty said: "Amy was an extraordinary individual who had an unbelievable passion for both her music and her fans.

"This tour will tap into that devotion and remind people of her amazing voice and all of her contributions to the world of music. In addition, we are proud to be a part of contributing to the Amy Winehouse Foundation and Amy's legacy of commitment to others in need."

Amy is not the first star to make a stage appearance through a hologram.

A $400,000 digital replica of Tupac Shakur took to the stage at Coachella in 2012, while a hologram of the late Michael Jackson danced to 'Slave to the Rhythm' at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014.

BASE Hologram have also orchestrated two other major tours, one featuring Roy Orbison and the other Maria Callas.