This Is Anabella Hilal's Velvet Fuchsia Dress Price

The dress's brand is Balenciaga and its price is 1855 pounds. (Source: annabellahilal - Instagram)

Anabella Hilal's latest appearance in "Celebrity Duets" in a velvet fuchsia short dress was highly praised on social media.

The dress's brand is Balenciaga and its price is 1855 pounds.

The Lebanese TV presenter added diamond jewelry to her look, wore her hair as a bun, chose earth colors makeup and wore light pink shoes and the way the cloth is tied the dress Suited Anabella's slender figure.

Anabella's looks in 'Celebrity Duets' are getting people to talk every week and people are praising her simple yet elegant look.