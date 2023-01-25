Andrew Tate: lice, bed bugs are my only friends

ALBAWABA - Controversial personality Andrew Tate has opened up about his prison condition after a court ruled he could stay for another month in a prison cell.

Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two other Romanian nationals were arrested on Dec. 29 on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women.

Tate shared a message to followers of his website "My first email from imprisonment."

Tate shared that his conditions in prison are "inhumane", he added that his prison cell has no light, and the room is full of cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs.

In his statement, he shared: "They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. They try to pour hatred into my heart."

Tate is convinced that prison guards believe he is innocent as he claimed: ''they know I am innocent, they are just performing their job, they have families to feed."

Andrew Tate's Twitter feed is still posting, however, it is unknown if it is the controversial personality himself posting or if it is his representative.

He tweeted a verse from the Quran: "Allah is the ally of those who believe. He brings them out from darkness into the light." Along with many other tweets.

