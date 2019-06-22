Andy Cohen Didn't Expect to Get Hollywood Star

Andy Cohen had "no idea" he'd even be considered for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



The 'Watch What Happens Live' host was among 35 famous faces revealed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee to be getting a coveted slot on Thursday (06.20.19) and he was overwhelmed with excitement at the news.

He told 'Extra': "I can't believe it... I had no idea that was even a possibility, I'm not even on the St. Louis Walk of Fame. Come on St Louis, tick tock."



The 51-year-old star is celebrating 10 years of his Bravo show and still enjoys every day on the talk show.



He said: "This is just an embodiment of a dream for me doing 'Watch What Happens Live'. Every star that comes on is another little moment of happiness for us."



However, he still has a "long list" of guests he wants to get on the show.









He said: "We need Ariana Grande, Madonna, Diana Ross - there's a long list."



Meanwhile, Andy is also a doting dad to four-month-old Benjamin and is proud of all his milestones, no matter how small.



He said: "He's great. He was holding the bottle today with both hands... that's a big deal."

As well as Andy, stars including Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, Cindy Crawford, Alicia Keys, Elvis Costello, Nigel Lythgoe, Dave Chappelle, and Milo Ventimiglia will be honored on the walk next year.

Selection Committee Chair Vin Di Bona said: "The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



"This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of thirty-five artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood."