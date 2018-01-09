Angelina Jolie's Son Pax is Her Date at the Golden Globes

The 42-year-old actress and 14-year-old Pax attended the awards show Sunday at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Source: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images North America - AFP)

Angelina Jolie brought her son Pax as her date to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

The 42-year-old actress and 14-year-old Pax attended the awards show Sunday at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jolie was one of several actresses to wear black to the event as a sign of solidarity with the Time's Up equality and anti-harassment campaign. Pax also dressed in black, adding a Time's Up pin to his lapel.

Jolie and Pax were accompanied on the red carpet by First They Killed My Father author Loung Ung. The actress worked with Pax and son Maddox on an adaptation of the book that premiered on Netflix in September.

"I think they like the process of film from the outside," she said of her children's future in the entertainment industry in an interview with the BBC in 2016. "We'll see. They're all very young."

Jolie, who shares Pax, Maddox and four other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, presented the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama alongside Isabelle Huppert. Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Pitt prior to Jolie, was also a presenter at the awards show.

The warmest of welcomes to Angelina Jolie and Isabelle Huppert, here to introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7yy5vpF3Yo — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 January 2018

