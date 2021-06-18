Is Angelina Jolie Back to Talk With Jonny Lee Miller?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly back in touch with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

The ‘Maleficent’ star was married to Jonny between 1996 and 1999, and following her split from third husband Brad Pitt in 2019, the actress has reportedly gotten back in contact with her former flame.

Angelina was spotted spending time with Jonny and two of her sons, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox, during a recent trip to New York, according to an insider.

They told the US Sun newspaper: “On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire. Knox is a sweet kid, and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with.”

The source also alleged the 46-year-old actress returned to Jonny’s apartment with Pax the following day so that he could get to know the ‘Elementary’ actor better.

They added: “They only hung out for a short while at Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well.”

It’s not currently known whether Angelina’s current relationship with Jonny, 48, is a romantic one, but sources believe the actress is keen for her children to get to know him because he is based in New York, where Pax is considering attending college.



The insider continued: “Angie is very happy because Pax keeps making noise about moving to New York someday soon, maybe even for school. She’s glad he’ll have someone she trusts around for him to go to for advice or just to see a friendly face.

“Angelina wanted to give her kids an educational trip to the big city, and she wanted to spend some time reconnecting with Jonny, too.”

In addition to Pax and Knox, Angelina also has Maddox, 19, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Knox’s twin sister Vivienne, also 12, with Brad.