Angelina Jolie is Finally on Instagram And Fans Are All For it

And as she launched her new account, the star gained more than 5 million followers in less than 24 hours.

The actress chose her first post to be related to the latest Afghanistan issues, due to a message she received from a girl from Afghanistan.

In the message published by Angelina, the girl expressed her fears about the Taliban, and how she and her family live in a state of daily anxiety, and she also opened up about the fear of her not being able to go to her school.

Jolie captioned: “This is a message sent to me by a teenage girl in Afghanistan.. Currently, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate through social media and express themselves freely.. I have come to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those struggling with for fundamental human rights around the world.''

She continued: ''I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago.''



''It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.''



''To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.''

''Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it.



''Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me''