Angelina Jolie With Her Kids in Paris

She seen enjoying a trip to Paris with her family.

And Angelina Jolie, 46, looked stylish as she left her hotel in the capital with her children Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, on Friday.

The actress wore a long light brown trench coat and a pair of tan bell-bottomed trousers while carrying a luxury tote bag by Celine.

Angelina had the chocolate brown and cream bag hooked over her arm for her stylish exit.

She wore a pair of brown shoes and adhered to the local rules by wearing a face mask while out in public in a bid to protect herself and others from Coronavirus.

The Hollywood star has been enjoying a break in France with Zahara and Shiloh, as well as her son Knox, 13.

Pax could be seen walking with his mother as the group left their accommodation and climbed into a waiting vehicle.

Yesterday, Angelina, Pax, Shiloh and Zahara were all seen shopping at KITHs and the Guerlain store.

Angelina also shares daughter Vivienne, 13, and son Maddox, 19, with her former husband Brad Pitt.



She filed for divorce in 2016 citing 'irreconcilable differences' and it was finalised in 2019. The former pair have been in a lengthy custody battle with the actress wanting sole custody and Brad fighting for joint.

Last month, Angelina was reportedly left 'bitterly disappointed' after a court awarded joint custody to her ex Brad, a decision was allegedly set to contest in early July.

Legal experts in Los Angeles told DailyMail.com in March that the pair have each spent over $1million in legal costs already - and said the custody battle could go on for six more years.

Despite the drama, Angelina has reportedly set her sights on finding love again, with the actress rumoured to have been 'spotted on another secret date' with The Weeknd at a private concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Images of the stars attending Mustafa's private concert appeared on the Instagram account Deuxmoi, which showed The Weeknd with a group of friends and Angelina sitting with daughters Shiloh and Zahara.

A Twitter fan account for the Blinding Lights singer, 31, also posted the images of Angelina with her kids and The Weeknd.

Earlier this month, the actress and The Weekend set the internet into a frenzy after they were seen dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and they have continued to heat up speculation with their latest outing.

While an insider told The Sun the pair are just 'just friends' now, the singer 'made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her' for years.