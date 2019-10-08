Angelina Jolie Iranian Lookalike Arrested and Faces Charges of PORNOGRAPHY! (Video)

Iranian authorities have arrested Iranian social media star Sahar Tebar, known as the Angelina Jolie lookalike, for pornography and encouraging young people to corruption, as well as promoting violence, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.





The Tehran Prosecutor's Office has received a number of complaints from citizens accusing Sahar of illegally obtaining funds, as well as insulting Islamic beliefs such as the hijab, and spreading porn and corruption among young people.

Immediately after receiving complaints, Iranian authorities apprehended Tebar, 21, who has more than 13K follower on Instagram, for trial.

Sahar Tebar had achieved massive fame through social media, because of her resemblance to Angelina Jolie, after undergoing multiple plastic surgeries.

Despite distortions caused by the many surgeries that turned her plastic-like in her quest to match Jolie's slender figure, she retained the Iranian Jolie-like title, becoming a star on social media in Iran, and she has had a huge impact on young men and women.