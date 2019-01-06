Angham Cries on Stage and Sues Ex Husband (Video)

Angham got married to Fahed in 2004 (Source: Angham - Youtube)

Egyptian singer Angham could not hold her tears while singing her song "An Farh Ghayeb" (About Lost Happiness) in her latest concert in Saqiyat Al Sawi.

Angham could not continue the song's lyrics and told maestro Hani Farahat that she can't continue singing but he did not stop playing.

The songstress filed a case against her divorcee Kuwaiti composer and arranger Fahed, to increase the money he is paying as expenses for their son Abdelrahman that lives with her in Egypt.

This is not the first time that Angham asks Fahed to increase the money he is paying for the expenses of their son as she has already done that twice already through court and last year, Angham allowed her divorcee's family to see her son Abdelrahman during a concert she had in November.

Angham got married to Fahed in 2004 and they had their son Abdelrahman, yet that marriage did not last for a long time as they separated in 2007 and went through a public divorce that was highly covered in the press.

In another story, Angham is enjoying the success of her concerts as she has performed in over 4 concerts in one month.