Angham: I Never Told Assala My Secrets

Singer Angham denied what Asala said about their friendship during her interview in the "Tawaam Rouhi" (My Spirit's Twin) program, stressing the relationship between them ended irrevocably and can never get back to what it was.





Angham said she was not a close friend of Assala's, as the latter portrayed during her interview in the same program, noting that what they had was more of a fellowship and respect for each other, but the Egyptian star said they were not as close to each other as the Syrian singer said.

Angham said that Assala was telling her personal secrets, but she did not do the same in return because she had people that were closer to her that she would share details of her personal life with.

Angham also refused to send a verbal message to Assala, asserting that their friendship had ended forever.

On the other hand, music arranger Ahmed Ibrahim denied that Angham was the reason behind his divorce from his first wife Yasmin Issa, noting that his relationship with his ex wife was tense from the beginning.

To prove that Angham was being set-up, Nishan told the audience that he had heard a voice message from someone close to Ibrahim's first wife asking to publish news that she had been admitted to the hospital after learning about his marriage from Angham.

Assala had launched a new attack on Angham because of her marriage to music arranger Ahmed Ibrahim, asserting that she was shocked by the news of their marriage and did not believe that it happened, despite the news that spread.