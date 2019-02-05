Angham Requests Her Fans Pictures!

Angham will participate in the judging panel of 'Al Zaman Al Gameel' (the Beautiful Time) program (Source: anghamofficial - Instagram)

Singer Angham surprised her fans by revealing her intent of using their pictures in her new song.

The song will be released on Valentine's Day and the Egyptian singer has already recorded it in the past couple of weeks.

Angham wrote on her Facebook page: "I appreciate your photos with your loved ones and friends so that you will be part of something nice we are proparing for you soon."

The Egyptian songstress continued "The E-mail that will be used to receive the pictures is attached, the deadline for receiving the pictures is tomorrow.

In another story, Angham will participate in the judging panel of 'Al Zaman Al Gameel' (the Beautiful Time) program, which was launched on the Abu Dhabi screen recently, and is preparing for the album that is expected to be released next summer.