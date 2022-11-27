Angham suffers pancreatic cancer?

Angham shocked her fans recently as a rumors surfaced online stating that the Egyptian singer has been diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier this week, Agham's management announced that her concerts have been postponed after the star suffered from a health problem that led to an urgent need to be hospitalized.

Angham's father Mohammad Sulaiman has shared updates regarding the singer's health condition, stating that her health is improving, and the pain in decreasing, he also asked for fans' prayers.

Sulaiman also denied the rumors of Angham suffering from pancreatic cancer, nor intestinal paralysis, and stated that the singer is suffering from complications from the surgery she had that led to the adhesion of the intestines, and she will be discharged from the hospital today.