Angham's Father Announces His Own Death!

The Egyptian composer Mohamed Ali Suleiman has caused controversy over his dramatic Facebook posts.





Suleiman wrote:

"Give my children solace and consolation, for whom God made me the reason of their existence, they have killed me, Thank God!".

This post follows the refusal of songstress Angham to sing anything composed by her father in her last concert at the Opera House, despite the requests of the audience.

She clearly ignored their requests indicating that Angham was avoiding to perform any music from her father's compositions.

Mohamed Ali Suleiman received many comments on his post from fans standing in solidarity with him over Angham's actions. He wrote in response: