Angham's Son 'Despises' Her Husband

Omar Arif, the son of Egyptian singer Angham, confirmed that he has only love and respect for his mother, despite his dispute with her husband, music producer Ahmed Ibrahim.





Arif posted a picture of him with his mother to his personal account on Instagram and captioned the picture "To end this shit, she is my mother. I would never turn my back on her even if we disagree on everything. Anyone who thinks I would hurt my own mother does not know who I am, everything I'm doing is for her because I care for her and because I love her."

The young man continued "None of you have the right to neither attack or defend me or her. Things were made public because unfortunately, we do not live a private life and those who know what it’s like will know the pressure it causes. I will always stay true to myself and will always stand by the truth. Yes I do have problems with the guy and I despise him for many reasons, it is what it is. But, don't you ever think for a second that I would want to hurt my mother. Media cut the bullshit. fake accounts, I see you. All the people thinking they know what’s happening and know what’s best, mind your damn business because you don't know shit. You don't love my mother more than I do. Angham, I love you despite everything. I and my brother are your ONLY backbones and NO ONE can ever take our place, I’m not temporary like some people... I am forever. Mom, I love you."

It is noteworthy that some rumors have been repeated recently, about the dispute between Angham and her son Omar Aref, because of her marriage to music producer Ahmed Ibrahim, and Omar unfollowed his mother on Instagram, and deleted all photos of them together, but he later denied all the news circulating, stressing that if there was a problem he would talk about it explicitly.