Angie Khoury dances on the couch with red panties

ALBAWABA - Angie Khoury shares yet another half-naked video with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

In a new sultry video, Angie Khoury appeared wearing red lingerie on her couch, her outfit showed off her cleavage which she attempted to cover with her long black hair.

And the media personality only donned a red thong from the bottom.

Followers criticized the video saying that it is very inappropriate, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khoury danced on the couch in a pounding motion, while she put her hand on her forehead as she appeared dancing to the song: "Ah Law Leebet Ya Zaahr" by Ahmed Sheb.

Prior to the revealing and daring video that Khoury shared, the famous personality shared another video in which she was wearing a brown dress that had a v-cut from the front.

Her brown outfit heavily showed her cleavage and also danced to the camera the music she had played in the background.

Khoury is known for sharing very sexual videos, where she always appears showing off extra skin in revealing lingerie and barely there outfits.