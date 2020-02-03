Angie Khoury Sports Sexy Lingerie & Compares Herself to Umm Kulthoum! (Picture)

A new picture of Syrian singer Angie Khoury surfaced on social media showing the star wearing sexy black lingerie while posing on the bed.

The Twitter account @iSingerAngieKh, a profile pretending to be Angie, posted the picture, asking their 289.4K followers: "Who do you like at night, me or Umm Kalthoum?"

Angie's picture comes just before her arrest in Lebanon once again, after having been evicted from the country later last year.

Lebanese news websites revealed that police in Beirut arrested Angie Khoury, whose real name is Najwa Khalik Allah, after she secretly entered the country, and broke the ruling against her canceled residence in Lebanon, following the spread of her scandalous videos.