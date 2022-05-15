  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Angie Khoury Wants to Wear a Hijab to Marry Adham Al-Nabulsi

Angie Khoury Wants to Wear a Hijab to Marry Adham Al-Nabulsi

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published May 15th, 2022 - 10:12 GMT
Angie Khoury is ready for redemption
Angie Khoury is ready for redemption
Highlights
Angie Khoury Wants to marry Adham Al Nabulsi

A video surfaced around the internet revealing that Angie Khoury wants to marry Jordanian singer Adham Al-Nabulsi.  

In the short clip, the social media personality said: 'If Adham AlNabulsi marries me, I will wear a Niqqab, and a Hijab and I will repent, he is so pretty''

She added: 'They say that if a Sheikh married a girl who's clothes are revealing and ended up wearing a hijab, the Sheikh would go to heaven'' she continued, ' you don't want to go to heaven? please marry me'.

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...