Angie Khoury Wants to Wear a Hijab to Marry Adham Al-Nabulsi

A video surfaced around the internet revealing that Angie Khoury wants to marry Jordanian singer Adham Al-Nabulsi.

In the short clip, the social media personality said: 'If Adham AlNabulsi marries me, I will wear a Niqqab, and a Hijab and I will repent, he is so pretty''

She added: 'They say that if a Sheikh married a girl who's clothes are revealing and ended up wearing a hijab, the Sheikh would go to heaven'' she continued, ' you don't want to go to heaven? please marry me'.