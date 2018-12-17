The Animated Adventure Spider-Man is The No. 1 Movie in North America

Coming in at No. 2 is The Mule with $17.2 million (Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Youtube )

The animated adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $35.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Mule with $17.2 million, followed by Dr. Seuss' The Grinch at No. 3 with $11.6 million, Ralph Breaks the Internet at No. 4 with $9.6 million and Mortal Engines at No. 5 with $7.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Creed II at No. 6 with $5.4 million, Bohemian Rhapsody at No. 7 with $4.1 million, Instant Family at No. 8 with $3.7 million, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald at No. 9 with $3.7 million and Green Book at No. 10 with $2.8 million.



