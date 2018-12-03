Anime Series based on ''Blade Runner'' is In The Making

No voice cast has been announced yet (Source: bladerunnermovie / Instagram)

An anime series based on Blade Runner 2049 is now being created.

Season 1 of Black Lotus -- the collaboration from Alcon Television Group, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll -- will include 13, half-hour episodes.

The show is being produced by the animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama directing all of the episodes.

"While the series plot is being kept under wraps, producers have confirmed the story will take place in 2032 and will include some familiar characters from the Blade Runner universe," a press release said.

The 2017 science-fiction film Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to 1982's Blade Runner, an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. Both movies starred Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a former cop charged with rounding up rogue, synthetic humans.