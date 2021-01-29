Anna Konkle Expects Her First Child with Her Boyfriend

Pen15 star Anna Konkle is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old writer and actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, actor Alex Anfanger.

Konkle shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos, which included a picture of her baby bump.

"It only took me nine months to post but the family is expanding any second now," she captioned the post.

Actors John Milhiser and Sam Huntington and actress Gabrielle Dennis were among those to congratulate Konkle in the comments.

"Oh. My. Gooooooodness. :). Congrats!!!" Milhiser wrote.

"WHAT?!? CONGRATS GUYS!! Oh man I'm so so so happy for you!!" Huntington added.

"YESSSSS finally! Shout it to the rooftops love and miss you," Dennis said.

Konkle's announcement comes just less than two months after her Pen15 co-creator and co-star Maya Erskine confirmed her own pregnancy. Erskine is engaged to and is expecting her first child with actor Michael Angarano.

Konkle and Erskine play Anna Kone and Maya Ishii-Peters on Pen15, which returned for a second season on Hulu in September. In the series, Konkle and Erskine play versions of their middle school selves.

In addition, Deadline reported this month that Konkle has signed a book deal with Random House to publish her memoir, The Sane One.