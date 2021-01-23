Anne Hathaway Appreciates Her Husband After Lockdown

Anne Hathaway appreciates her husband in a “new way” now.

The ‘Witches’ actress admitted she’s very thankful to have had Adam Schulman – the father of her sons Jonathan, four, and Jack, 14 months – by her side while they isolated at home with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She told OK! magazine: “I feel like I appreciate my husband in a new way now.

“I see him multiple times a day – but at least once a day I look up and think, ‘I’m so glad I’m here with you.’ I think, ‘There’s no one else I’d rather be going through this with.’ "

Although Anne found the early days of the pandemic “really scary”, she quickly realized she was in a fortunate position and was able to relax.

She said: “Like everyone else, I found those first few weeks really scary and the uncertainty took some getting used to.

"But at a certain point, I realized I had to acknowledge how lucky I was.

“I had food on my table for every meal. I wasn’t worried about paying my mortgage and everybody close to me was, thankfully, healthy.

“Once I was able to start leaning into my gratitude, my husband and I started being able to make each other laugh. Like, really laugh.

Nobody has any answers but we’re trying to be OK with that.”

The 38-year-old star has enjoyed having more time with her children too.

She added: “There’s certainly been more time to be present with my kids this year.

“I haven’t had to go off and work, really, although I don’t feel guilty about working.

“I’ve been taking them in and listening to them. We do a lot of pretend play. We read stories and try to live in our imaginations a lot.”

However, Anne found it tough explaining the situation to her elder child.

She admitted: “The hardest part was the fact we couldn’t see anybody at the start.

“It was tough to try to explain to Jonathan why he couldn’t see his friends and why school was shut down.

“It was tough to explain it all to him in a way that didn’t make him terrified of the world.”