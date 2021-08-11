Another Chapter Closed, Kissing Booth 3 is Now on Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 is the third movie of the franchise The Kissing Booth, where it tells the story of a high schooler 'Elle Evans' (Joey King) who falls for her best friend’s brother.

The third sequel features Elle Evans (Joey King) has to decide whether to go to Harvard with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or fulfill the dream she always had with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) who is studying in Berkeley. But without spending the unforgettable summer first.

Kissing Booth is based on three books – The Kissing Booth, The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance, and The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time. All the books have been written by Beth Reekles.

In an interview, King opened up about her and Elrodi's characters, "I don't know, I don't want to put my view on it too heavily, because I want everyone to be able to paint their own picture, but I think that these characters, Elle and Noah, have gone through so much. They always have this flutter in their heart for each other."

"Regardless of what the ending is, or may be, or what could be, I never think they will lose that, If they don't or if they do wind up together." she continued.

Meanwhile, Jacob who plays Noah in the movie, admitted that he is 'not sure' if Noah and Elle get back together.

"I think it's nice to see that kind of well-rounded ending and see where they end up," he said. "It's less ambiguous and you kind of gage an idea of where it's going and what happens."

The final film ends with a flash-forward six years into the future, showing viewers that Elle and Lee’s lives are like following the events of all three films.

“Kiss Booth 3” was screened on Netflix Wednesday, August 11th.