Another Egyptian Alongside Rami Malek! Graphic Designer Ahmed Walid Wins an Oscar

Graphic designer Ahmed Walid is another Egyptian alongside American-born actor Rami Malek, to win an Oscar this season, having been amongst the crew for Best Animated Feature Film “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse”.

Born in Ismailia, Walid is a computer graphics supervisor at Disney and has had several considerable achievements in the world of animation, such as working as a visual effects coordinator on prominent movies including Spider-Man and Avengers: Endgame.

Walid also worked as a technical director in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and as a digital artist on “Beauty and the Beast” (2017).

“I would have never imagined that one day I will have an IMDb page; now that I have it, and not just that but being addressed as an Oscar winner as well, it is just something more than a dream,” Walid stated on his Facebook account.

“Thanks for everyone at Disney who worked at the movie; you guys are amazing. It was a mesmerizing project with awesome talented people. Thank you all for such a great experience and a lifetime achievement, we won!” he wrote.

Defeating “Incredibles 2” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet”, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” also received awards at the Baftas, Golden Globes, and the Annies.

The movie is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller and was written by Lord and Rodney Rothman and directed by Rothman, Peter Ramsey, and Bob Persichetti.

The film earned a world-wide box office gross of $360.4 million, from a budget of $90 million.