Anwar Hadid And The Weeknd's Awkward Encounter

The 20-year-old model - who is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid - bumped into Bella's ex-boyfriend at Club Heartbreak on Friday (16.08.19).





A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Anwar is obviously on Bella's side in everything she does, and this situation is no exception, so when he saw Abel after Bella became upset he didn't hold back.



"He basically spoke his mind about everything that has happened between them, and there were some real home truths. But Abel isn't one for holding back either and really fought his corner."



An insider previously claimed that Bella and The Weeknd narrowly avoided an awkward encounter at the club.



A source said: "The Weekend arrived at Club Heartbreak to see Mark Ronson perform just after midnight on Friday morning. Bella was already inside with a group of girlfriends when he arrived.



"But less than 10 minutes after The Weeknd arrived, Bella walked out on her own with one friend."



Of Bella, a second insider added: "She just didn't look as happy as she did when she came in."



The high-profile duo recently decided to go their separate ways yet again, as they're both in "different places" in their lives at the moment.



A source close to the situation said: "Bella and Abel have split. They are in different places right now, physically and mentally.



"Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."



The pair frequently travelled between Los Angeles - where the chart-topping singer is based - and Bella's home in New York, but their respective schedules simply didn't align.