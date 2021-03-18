Anwar Hadid Throws Surprise Grammy Celebration For Beau Dua Lipa

British pop sensation Dua Lipa on Sunday took home the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album with “Future Nostalgic,” and her part-Palestinian model partner Anwar Hadid took it upon himself to celebrate the star’s success.

On Tuesday, Lipa shared a series of images on Instagram that showed her 62.5 million followers a sneak peak of the party that Hadid threw for her. She said: “All the (butterflies) in da world waiting (for) me, my angel boy @anwarspc.”

In one of the pictures, Hadid, who is the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, was holding a butterfly pinata and decorated the house with balloons that spelled out her name.

For the at-home celebration, the 25-year-old music sensation slipped into a sparkly dress embroidered with colorful butterflies.