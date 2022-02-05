Apology Demanded Over Jimmy Carr's Holocaust ‘Joke’

Netflix has been told to apologise over a Jimmy Carr stand-up routine that includes a joke about the murder of travellers in the Holocaust.

The comedian, 49, describes the killing of about 500,000 Roma people by the Nazis as a ‘positive’ in His Dark Material, one of three Carr specials on the streaming service.

Carr, who also appears regularly on Channel 4, explained it was a ‘good joke’ because it was ‘edgy as hell’ and had ‘educational quality’.

In the information for the show, said to be his most controversial, he suggests some of the jokes are ‘career-enders’. It is not the first time he has targeted travellers. In 2006 the BBC was forced to issue an apology after he suggested on Radio 4’s Loose Ends that all traveller women smelled.

The Traveller Movement said: ‘Roma people are owed an apology by Jimmy Carr and Netflix, and this 'joke' must be removed from His Dark Material as soon as possible.’ Netflix refused to comment.