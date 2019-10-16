Aquaman vs. Aquaboy! Henedy Jokes About His Height Standing Next to Jason Momoa (Picture)

Comedian actor Mohamed Henedy takes every chance to poke fun at his height, especially when he appears next to one of his taller colleagues.





While attending the #RiyadhSeason in Saudi Arabia, he happened to walk next to the American hunky Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, and with the difference in height extremely noticeable it was the perfect moment for him to joke about his own height.

Henedy published the image on Twitter, and commented saying: "The photographer left the whole concert, and came to take a picture of me with him!"

Henedy is currently awaiting the release of his new film "King Size," which is due for release during the winter break of the school year, and is based on the Hop-o'-My-Thumb fairytale.