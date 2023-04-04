Arab stars celebrate Palms Sunday

ALBAWABA - Palm Sunday is the Sunday right before Easter, the Christian feast commemorates Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

And now, Arab stars shared pictures of them celebrating Palm Sunday with their family and loved ones.

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram posted a series of snaps of her, her children and her husband, the snaps featured olive trees around, a symbol for the holy Sunday, and showed of their Palm Sunday candles that had black and purple colors.

Actress Nadine Nassib Njeim celebrated the day with her son and daughter, she captioned her Instagram post: "Blessed Palms Sunday.."

Cyrine Abdelnour also shared a photo with her family during the celebration of Palm Sunday, the singer wore beige while her children and husband went semi-casual with denim.

Singer Joe Ashkar chose a casual look for the blessed Sunday, as he dressed in gray colored pants witha white top, and finished the look with a black jacket.

Ashkar documented his Palm Sunday celebration by sharing a picture of him with his family writing, "Blessed Palm Sunday."