Arab stars to hold free concert for Crown Prince's wedding

ALBAWABA -Arab stars take part in a free-of-charge concert to celebrate Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's wedding.

As part of the celebrations of the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan, Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms. Rajwa Khaled Al Saif, a group of Arab stars the news that they will be holding a free concert at Amman International Stadium in the sports city.

The concert that will take place on May 29, will celebrate the Crown Prince's Wedding to Rajwa Al Saif that is set to take place on June 1.

Among the performers are, Tamer Hosny who will be the opening act, next to perform are Ragheb Alama, Ahmad Saad, Diana Karazon and Zain Awad.

Visitjordan.ar Instagram account shared the news of the concert on Instagram and wrote: "For the wedding of Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, Rajwa Al Saif, the brightest stars of the Arab world will perofrm at a free concert at Amman International Stadium."

The concert will take place at 8:00 pm, Monday, May 29.