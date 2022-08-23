Arab Stars Show Off Their Cleavage, is it Boob Week?

During the past week, Arab stars have been sharing pictures on their Instagram pages, and most of them are very revealing.

From vacation snaps, to promoting new music, here are the Arab celebrities who took to social media to share with their followers a little more than just their private lives and proudly showed off their cleavage and killer bods.

First on the list is Haifa Wahbe, the goddess of fashion and beauty was seen sitting on a flight of stairs as she gazed into the camera, Haifa wowed a golden tiny top, that accents her breasts, the continued her look with wide legged jeans and a pair of transparent heels.

In another snap, the Tigi singer, wore a black bodysuit that was filled with colored studs that made her outfits look extra sparkly.

The singer shared multiple snaps, but onw caught her followers' attention as Haifa placed her hand on her chest, and showed off her cleavage.

And on Monday, Lebanese singer Madeline Matar shared with her 660K followers a series of pictures where she donned a gorgeous long yellow dress, Madeline posed under a white wooden door covered with peach and white roses with the words 'Taht Istanbul' written on a wooden slate.

In the snaps shared by the singer, Madeline Matar showed off her cleavage in a long simple yellow dress and was holding a vintage landline phone.

Stars also promoted their new music on their social media pages, as Elissa shared a snap of the photoshoot conducted for her new song 'Ana o Bas'.

Elissa slipped into a lovely summer dress with geometric patterns.

Elissa did not only show off her cleavage, but she also put her tanned legs on display as she sat on a white table.

Lebanese actress Lamitta Frangieh shared on he social media account various sexy pictures this week, the former beauty pageant contestant shared with her 3 million Instagram followers a series of pictures as she showed off toned body while wearing a sexy two-piece swimsuit.

Lamitta Frangieh wore a beach hat and accessorized with sunglass and had her long black hair tied up in a braid.

In other posts, the model donned a simple pink dress, and was photographed sitting on the couch, in a position that made her breasts pop, Lamitta wore a jewelry from the brand Piaget.

And on Monday, Lebanese actress Dominique Hourani shared a picture of her in a short rose-gold gown, where she showed off her sexy legs, and a bit of cleavage.

In the picture, Dominique had her hair braided.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor