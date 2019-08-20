  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Arabian Epic Series XCM1 Hatta

Arabian Epic Series XCM1 Hatta

Published August 20th, 2019 - 08:40 GMT
Arabian Epic Series XCM1 Hatta
Arabian Epic Series XCM1 Hatta

Back for a second season, the Arabian Epic Series Cross-Country Marathon (XCM) invites biking enthusiasts to explore Hatta. This multi-day event is a great challenge that will take participants through rocky wadis, old villages and mountainous regions on a thrilling mountain bike race. Cover long distances and test your endurance in a demanding yet fulfilling sports experience.

The race on 4 October is the opening race of the 2019/20 season at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel. After the race, participants can enjoy the hotel’s top-notch hospitality and pool facilities. Registration for this event closes on 26 September or sooner if spots run out.

Date 04 October 2019
Category Sports
Venue JA Hatta Fort Hotel
Telephone +971 50 552 3124
Ticket price AED193-309
Admission 7am
Website https://arabianepic.com/one-day-xcm-marathons

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now