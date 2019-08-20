Arabian Epic Series XCM1 Hatta

Back for a second season, the Arabian Epic Series Cross-Country Marathon (XCM) invites biking enthusiasts to explore Hatta. This multi-day event is a great challenge that will take participants through rocky wadis, old villages and mountainous regions on a thrilling mountain bike race. Cover long distances and test your endurance in a demanding yet fulfilling sports experience.
The race on 4 October is the opening race of the 2019/20 season at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel. After the race, participants can enjoy the hotel’s top-notch hospitality and pool facilities. Registration for this event closes on 26 September or sooner if spots run out.
|Date
|04 October 2019
|Category
|Sports
|Venue
|JA Hatta Fort Hotel
|Telephone
|+971 50 552 3124
|Ticket price
|AED193-309
|Admission
|7am
|Website
|https://arabianepic.com/one-day-xcm-marathons
