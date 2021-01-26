  1. Home
Are Hannah El-Zahed and Ahmad Fahmy Expecting? Check out This Picture

Published January 26th, 2021 - 02:48 GMT
Few hours ago, Egyptian actress Hannah El-Zahed has shared a new picture with her 14.9 million followers on Instagram.

The captionless post created a fuss among Hannah's fans as she looked pregnant while holding her belly.

Many followers saw that El-Zahed is announcing pregnancy with this picture, so they started congratulating her.

While others asked for more clarification, stating that the new post could be a promotion for a new acting project.

Hannah's husband actor Ahmad Fahmy also congratulated her on pregnancy adding few laughing emojis.

Fahmy's comment indicated that Hannah is most likely acting a scene where she's pregnant, and she's not expecting in reality.

